Dyke predicts England World Cup glory in 2022

An FA commission report, released on Thursday, proposed the introduction of a fifth tier of the Football League, to be known as League Three.

The new division would allow Premier League sides to enter B teams in a bid to give young English talent a chance to play regular, competitive football.

The idea behind the reforms is to improve the fortunes of the national side, and Dyke believes the changes, if brought in, could bring rewards as early as the 2022 finals in Qatar.

"If we change enough, yes, I think we'll win the World Cup in 2022," he told Perform.

"You've got to assume our grassroots facilities aren't good enough and that our coaching needs to be improved.

"We've got proposals for that. There's never going to be (just) one thing that changes English football."