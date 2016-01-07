Dzeko to miss AC Milan clash as ban is upheld

Edin Dzeko will miss Roma's crunch clash with AC Milan on Saturday after his appeal against a three-game ban was rejected.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international was sent off in the 2-0 win over Genoa last month after directing verbal abuse towards the referee.

Dzeko lodged his appeal on Thursday but, despite stating his confidence that his suspension would be reduced, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the initial sanction would be upheld.

The former Manchester City striker will subsequently miss Saturday's meeting with Milan and the match with Verona in the capital on January 17.

Dzeko has scored just five goals in 21 appearances this season.