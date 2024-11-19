EA FC 25 has hit its lowest-ever price - and the Black Friday sales haven’t even started yet

Black Friday isn't quite here yet but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing the price on EA FC 25.

Despite this season's game only hitting the shelves a few months back, Amazon are already offering gamers significant savings ahead of the pre-Christmas sales rush.

FourFourTwo are always scouring Amazon to find the best deals for football fans, with more amazing picks to come in the run-up to Black Friday - with plenty of the best Black Friday football deals beginning to become available. And this is one of the best deals currently available on the site. You can save over a third on the original price and get 39 per cent off when purchasing the standard edition, for either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Even the older generation consoles offer a discount, too.

With this deal, you won't want to wait until Christmas morning to get your new Ultimate Team or Career Mode save on the go. At such a low price, you can dive straight in and make some serious progress ahead of the festive period. With the nights drawing in and winter settling in, it is ideal timing for upgrading to the latest version. Plus, we rated it as one of the best football games we've seen in a while of our EA FC 25 review.

It just makes sense.

was £69.99 now £42.99 The latest version of EA FC 25 features Jude Bellingham performing his iconic celebration - arms outstretched and revelling in the attention of his adoring fans - and this 39 per cent discount should have you doing the same, too. Black Friday hasn't even started yet, though, so if you are brave enough it could be worth holding out... the question is can you wait that long?

FourFourTwo's reviewers have had plenty of fun playing the new game - whether it's been online or offline. From Rush to Clubs to Career Mode to the goliath that is Ultimate Team, there are gamemodes available for every type of player.

Don't wait for your mates to get online - or even buy the game. To see such a large discount after less than two months since the game's release date, grabbing this while you can is simply a no-brainer.