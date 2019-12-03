Eamonn Brophy in contention for Kilmarnock against St Johnstone

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy will be available for the visit of St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The Scotland striker missed the 2-2 draw with Hibernian at Easter Road with an illness but has returned to training.

Defender Stuart Findlay remains out long term with a hamstring injury.

St Johnstone expect defender Wallace Duffy to recover from the knee injury that forced him off against Motherwell.

Liam Gordon played 45 minutes for the reserves on Monday in his return from injury but is unlikely to feature on the artificial surface.

Murray Davidson and Callum Hendry complete two-match suspensions.

Kilmarnock provisional squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Johnson, Bruce, Del Fabro, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Thomas, Sow, Burke, St Clair, Jackson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Ralston, Tanser, Vihmann, Kerr, Callachan, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Wright, O’Halloran, Kane, May, Kennedy, Wotherspoon, Booth, Parish.