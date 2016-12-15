Eberl rules out Gladbach move for Schweinsteiger

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl says they will not be one of the clubs looking to bring Bastian Schweinsteiger back to the Bundesliga from Manchester United.

Schweinsteiger has found himself out of favour at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho this season, making just one appearance - as a late substitute in the 4-1 EFL Cup win over West Ham in late November.

Speculation has been rife that the 32-year-old will depart United once the January transfer window opens, with a return to the Bundesliga or even a switch to MLS mooted as possible exit routes.

In a media conference on Thursday, Eberl was asked about the possibility of Gladbach adding the World Cup winner to their ranks, and the response was unequivocal.

"Bastian Schweinsteiger is a fantastic player, but he won't be ending his career with us," he said.

"If we sign anyone over the winter break, the player will have to fit into our system," Eberl added.