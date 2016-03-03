Eboue set to join Sunderland

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue is close to agreeing a short-term deal with Premier League strugglers Sunderland.

Eboue has been without a club since he left Galatasaray at the end of last season, but has been training with Sam Allardyce's squad.

The 32-year-old, who made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, has done enough to prove his fitness to Allardyce, who said a deal was close.

"We will try to sign him by the end of the week if we can negotiate a contract until the end of the season," Allardyce told a news conference.

"It would be wrong of me to turn down a player with such great experience in the Premier League, Champions League and international football – or not to think that he could play a part for us in our fight against relegation this season."

Sunderland have conceded 53 league goals – the equal most – this season to sit 17th in the table, level on points with the two clubs immediately below them, Norwich City and Newcastle United.

Eboue's arrival would be a boost and Allardyce said it was impossible not to give the Ivory Coast international a chance.

"I have DeAndre [Yedlin], Billy Jones and [Adam] Matthews, but when you have somebody with the experience, knowledge and ability of Emmanuel Eboue who wants to come and train with you and prove himself, you can't turn that down," he said.

"I think given he has proven his fitness in training in the last two and a half weeks, that might give us something a little better down that side if and when needed."