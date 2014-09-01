Ecuador Wrap: Barcelona top as Mushuc falter

Ruben Israel's Barceloa side hosted LDU Quito on Sunday and went ahead inside three minutes thanks to the prolific Matias Oyola, who tucked home a Mario Martinez free-kick to take his tally to five goals from as many games.

LDU nearly hit back through Holger Matamoros, with the Ecuadorian striker seeing his volley cooly cleared off the line by Jose Luis Perlaza.

Michael Quinonez was inches away from doubling Barcelona's advantage when he tried his luck from nearly 40 yards but his fizzing shot crashed against the crossbar.

In the end Oyola's goal was enough to hand Barcelona all three points, ensuring they moved ahead of Mushuc on goals scored after they suffered a surprising 1-0 loss away to El Nacional.

Alejandro Villalva proved to be the difference between the two sides, the midfielder tucking the ball home from a tight angle on the hour-mark to move El Nacional to seventh on the table, four points away from top spot.

Independiente powered to a 5-0 over first phase league leaders Emelec in a one-sided affair at the Estadio Municipal Ruminahui.

A brilliant Junior Sornoza got the ball rolling on 10 minutes with Daniel Arroyo doubling the home side's advantage just two minutes later after he finished an incisive passage of play.

Jonathan Gonzalez made it 3-0 just after the half-hour mark and from there Independiente cruised, Christian Nunez and Fernando Guerrero rounding out the scoring in the second half.

Manta and Universidad Catolica could not be separated after 90 minutes as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw after an early goal from Universidad's Mariano Uglessich was cancelled out by Miler Castillo.

Deportivo Cuenca and Deportivo Quito are still without a win in the second phase of the Primera A after the two sides drew 0-0 with Olmedo and LDU Loja also failing to find the back of the net in their game.