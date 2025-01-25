‘Eddie Howe instilled confidence in me. He’s an awesome boss to work with and I think a lot of players say that. He’s bright with a smart footballing brain’: Ex-Newcastle United star speaks glowingly about Magpies manager

By
Contributions from
published

Eddie Howe has been brilliant since taking over at Newcastle United, and one of his former players has highlighted the confidence he provides his squad

Eddie Howe Newcastle United manager in the Premier League
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe transformed a struggling side into one qualifying for the Champions League in just 18 months, and one of his former players has revealed how much he enjoyed working under him.

Chris Wood is now flying at Nottingham Forest and fighting for the Champions League there, but he initially arrived at Newcastle in January 2022 having scored just three Premier League goals in 17 appearances for Burnley that season.

There was an added pressure on the New Zealand international, too, with Newcastle having activated his £25m release clause and needing points to climb out of the relegation battle. For Wood, Howe proved the perfect manager to help him enjoy his football more.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe crucial to Chris Wood's success

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Eddie Howe, Newcastle United manager with Chris Wood of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

Wood and Howe at Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He instilled confidence in me," Wood exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "He was an awesome manager to work with, and I think a lot of players say that after working under him. He’s a very bright man with a very smart footballing brain. It was a pleasure to play under him."

But while Wood struggled for goals at St. James' Park, scoring just five times in 39 games in all competitions before joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 season, Wood believes the expensive move still worked out for all parties.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team's first goal with team mate Callum Hudson-Odoi during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at City Ground on August 31, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Eddie Howe Newcastle

Wood has been flying for Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think it worked – Newcastle needed a striker because Callum Wilson was injured, the opportunity arose and I wanted to test myself outside of my comfort zone," Wood explains. "I was keen to try something, especially with the project Newcastle had.

"I wanted to be part of that; to play under Eddie Howe and be involved in a huge club historically. On the pitch, it worked out well. Staying up was huge. Going from where they were when I arrived – I think it was 11 points – to ending up in the 40s [49 points] was sensational.

"I enjoyed my time up there. It was disappointing that there weren’t more goals, but that’s life. I think that I brought a lot more than just goals, but it would have been nice to have both."

At Nottingham Forest, Wood has had exactly both: 14 Premier League goals last season has already been matched in 2024/25, while European football looks likely next term as Forest sit comfortably third in the top flight.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from