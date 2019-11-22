EFL appeals against “lenient” Bolton deduction

The EFL has appealed against Bolton’s suspended five-point penalty for failing to fulfil two league fixtures, declaring the sanction “too lenient”.

The League One side, who began the season on minus 12 points after entering administration, cancelled a Championship game against Brentford at the end of the previous campaign and postponed a League One match against Doncaster in August.

An independent disciplinary commission concluded on Thursday that Wanderers should be penalised two points for the first transgression, which occurred after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed, and three for the second. Fines totalling £70,000 were also announced.

All penalties will only be activated if the club attract similar charges in the next 18 months, but the EFL believe stiffer action should be taken.

A spokesman said: “The EFL is disappointed by the conclusions reached by the independent Disciplinary Commission in respect of Bolton Wanderers and it is the firm view of the League that the sanction imposed is too lenient when consideration is given to all the circumstances of the case.

“Given the potential for postponements to have a significant impact on competition integrity and, following receipt of advice overnight on the reasons provided, the League will appeal the outcome in the strongest possible sense.”

The club acknowledged the EFL’s position but intend to fight their corner.

Chairman Sharon Brittan said: “We are naturally very disappointed by this outcome as we had hoped a line had been drawn and we’d be able to move on. We will vehemently defend any appeal.”