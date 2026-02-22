How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: live streams & TV details as another new era begins at the City Ground
Nottingham Forest have yet another new manager with Vitor Pereira beginning his Premier League tenure against Liverpool
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool as another new manager is set to walk out at the City Ground, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday 22 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00pm ET
• Venue: City Ground, Newcastle
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Nottingham Forest have yet another new man in the dugout, with Vitor Pereira attempting to steer the Tricky Trees away from danger.
Arne Slot's side arrive in Nottinghamshire hoping to continue their quest for a top-four spot, fresh off the back of a solid couple of wins against Brighton and Sunderland.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Notts Forest vs Liverpool online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Notts Forest vs Liverpool in the UK
Notts Forest vs Liverpool is one of three games taking place at 2:00 PM GMT in the Premier League on Sunday this week. All of which are available to watch on Sky Sports.
£35 per month will get you all Sky Sports channels live streams for the 215 Premier League games being offered. That's on a 24-month contract. For less of a commitment, you can get Sky Sports channels through NowTV for a similar monthly price but with any-time cancellation.
Watch Notts Forest vs Liverpool in the US
Notts Forest vs Liverpool is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.
Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.
Walmart+ also offer a premium Peacock subscription — available with a 30-day free trial.
How to watch Notts Forest vs Liverpool in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Notts Forest vs Liverpool through Stan Sport.
You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.
Notts Forest vs Liverpool: Premier League preview
Nottingham Forest appointed yet another manager, yes, another one, with former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira now tasked with saving their season.
The Trick Trees are just three points above the relegation places and with Leeds, Spurs and Brighton dangling precariously above the relegation places with 12 games to go.
Chris Wood's injury has been a real problem, with Igor Jesus taking his chances well of late, grabbing a goal and an assist in Europe on Thursday.
Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson will be hoping to end the season well with their England hopes still hanging in the balance, both of whom featured and starred in the 3-0 win against Fenerbahce.
Liverpool are still fighting for a top-four finish this season and barring a late run in the FA Cup or the UEFA Champions League, silverware may evade them.
They've only won three of their last 11 Premier League away games, but after a narrow 1-0 win at Sunderland last time out, confidence will be high.
Before that was an easy 3-0 success over Brighton at Anfield, with Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah all finding the net for the Reds.
Jeremie Frimpong, Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all sidelined at present for the Merseysiders.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool are much more organised and will know what is expected of them, whereas Pereira is still getting to grips with his new job. Mo Salah to score the opener.
