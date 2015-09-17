Eibar v Atletico Madrid: Simeone's men out to forget Barca loss

Atletico Madrid will be desperate to bounce back from last week's 2-1 defeat at Barcelona when they meet Eibar on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men saw the defending La Liga champions come from a goal behind to triumph 2-1 thanks to efforts from Neymar and Lionel Messi at Vicente Calderon.

Atleti set that to one side with an impressive 2-0 triumph away at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, and focus now returns to their domestic efforts.

The 2014 champions began the campaign by emerging victorious over Las Palmas and Sevilla, with the match against Barca representing a first loss of the season.

Simeone will be delighted, then, to have a full-strength squad at his disposal for the forthcoming fixture.

Diego Godin had been the chief concern for the head coach after the skipper suffered a knee strain in Turkey during the week.

The centre-back played through that encounter despite the problem, and has since trained with the rest of his team-mates following their return to the Spanish capital.

Filipe Luis, who missed out against Gala due to a knock sustained against Barcelona, was also a full participant in practice, with his return meaning Simeone has all options at his disposal.

Even with that array of resources, though, Atleti face a difficult challenge against an Eibar outfit off to a flying start.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are joint-top of the table having picked up seven points, in the process becoming the first Basque team not to taste defeat in their opening three matches since Athletic Bilbao in 2009-10.

Much of that impressive form has been built around some stellar performances from Adrian, the midfielder having found the net twice in the early weeks.

The history books suggest extending that unbeaten run to four will be a tricky task for Eibar, who are yet to keep a clean sheet against a Madrid club.

They lost both meetings with Atletico last season and their opponents head into this clash on the back of a nine-game streak without defeat in away La Liga encounters stretching back to last season.

Eibar have been resolute in shipping just a single goal so far this term, that coming in the season-opening 3-1 victory over Granada.