Eight-game ban upheld for O'Donovan

Central Coast Mariners striker Roy O'Donovan has seen his appeal against an eight-game ban rejected by the Football Federation Australia (FFA).

The 30-year-old was hit with the suspension after headbutting Wellington Phoenix midfielder Manny Muscat in the Mariners' 3-1 A-League win earlier this month.

Despite initially pleading guilty to charges of "assault on a player", O'Donovan opted to appeal against the severity of his punishment, but he has been unsuccessful.

"The independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal," an FFA statement released on Friday confirmed. "The player will therefore continue to serve the sanction determined by the FFA Disciplinary Committee, being an eight (8) match suspension."

Muscat was handed a two-match ban for elbowing O'Donovan earlier on in what proved to be an ill-tempered encounter.