El Ghazi in line for Netherlands debut

Netherlands coach Danny Blind has included Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi in his 23-man squad for the first time for the upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Czech Republic.

The 20-year-old has been one of the revelations of the Eredivisie this campaign, scoring seven goals in as many league appearances, and recently declared that he would represent Netherlands at international level rather than Morocco.

Blind is still without Bayern Munich attacker Arjen Robben due to injury, while Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and PSV striker Luuk de Jong also miss out due to physical problems.

Nigel de Jong, Bruno Martins Indi, Luciano Narsingh and Gregory van der Wiel are arguably the biggest absentees from Blind's squad.

Feyenoord youngster Rick Karsdorp made the provisional squad, but eventually missed out on the final party.

Netherlands desperately need to win their remaining two games in order to keep their chances of reaching Euro 2016 alive.

They currently sit fourth in Group A with 10 points from eight games, trailing third-placed Turkey by two points.

Iceland and Czech Republic have already qualified for next year's showpiece in France.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jeroen Zoet (PSV)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Kenny Tete (Ajax), Jairo Riedewald (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Terence Kongolo (Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (Olympique Marseille)

Midfielders: Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Ibrahim Afellay (Stoke City)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Anwar El Ghazi (Ajax), Bas Dost (Wolfsburg), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke), Jeremain Lens (Sunderland), Robin van Persie (Fenerbahce)