Tottenham offer player-plus-cash deal for Macedonian midfielder - report

Spurs have been repeatedly linked with the Macedonian midfielder, with the noth London club reportedly very keen.

Now, according to Fotomac (via Sportwitness), Spurs have lodged a bid of €19 million plus Vincent Janssen for the highly-rated Elmas.

Janssen already spent a year on loan at Fenerbahce during the 2017/18 season.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old.

Whatever Fenerbahce end up selling Elmas for, they will be making a sizeable profit on the player who joined for €180k in 2017.

Elmas scored four goals in 29 games last season.

