Tottenham offer player-plus-cash deal for Macedonian midfielder - report
According to a Turkish report, Tottenham Hotspur have made a player-plus-cash bid for Fenerbahce's Eljif Elmas
Spurs have been repeatedly linked with the Macedonian midfielder, with the noth London club reportedly very keen.
Now, according to Fotomac (via Sportwitness), Spurs have lodged a bid of €19 million plus Vincent Janssen for the highly-rated Elmas.
Janssen already spent a year on loan at Fenerbahce during the 2017/18 season.
Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old.
Whatever Fenerbahce end up selling Elmas for, they will be making a sizeable profit on the player who joined for €180k in 2017.
Elmas scored four goals in 29 games last season.
