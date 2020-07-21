Eight minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - spoiler-free please! - and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the scorers in the last 20 Arsenal vs Liverpool games?

It's officially not on this year, but the Ballon d’Or has grown to become the most prestigious individual award in football.

Not bad for a gong that, before 1995, was just for the best European player and whose title – if we recall our French lessons – is the 'Balloon of Orbs'. Strange name for a football award, really, but still better than FIFA’s unimaginative ‘The Best’.

Anyway, since 1995 and the Ballon d’Or going all international, it’s become the de facto seal of approval for the world’s best footballer in the past year – so that's the period we're testing you on.

You should know most of these players - especially two names who have dominated of late...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

ARSENAL Five centre-backs who would immediately improve the Gunners' backline

JUDE BELLINGHAM 5 things you probably don't know about Borussia Dortmund's new teenage star

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world