Emery expects formidable Juventus test

Unai Emery expects Juventus to deliver the kind of performance they produced against Manchester City when they host Sevilla on Wednesday.

The Serie A champions have struggled to find form domestically and were beaten 2-1 by Napoli at the weekend to leave them 10 points behind league leaders Fiorentina.

However, last season's beaten Champions League finalists recorded an impressive 2-1 win away to Manchester City on matchday one of the group stage and Emery is prepared to face a similar standard in Turin.

"We are happy to be here to play against the runners-up of the world's best competition," said the Sevilla coach. "We want to compete and enjoy it. It's a big challenge for us.

"I expect the Juventus that won against Manchester City. They are a top team but there are circumstances which have led to their bad results in Serie A."

Fernando Llorente misses out on a clash with his former club due to injury, as does winger Vitolo, but Emery insists he is not simply attempting to preserve his better players for the Liga clash with Barcelona on October 3.

"Vitolo and Llorente didn't travel because he can't play," he explained. "We're only thinking of this Champions League match, not on our next clash against Barcelona. We are focused 100 per cent on this competition now and I will use my best 11."

Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak admits Juve boast a strong squad but he has stressed the Europa League holders will not simply play for a point.

"I won't be satisfied with a draw, I always play to win," he said. "Both teams began the season in a bad way but Juventus are a top team with amazing players.

"We trust in our standards and we want to enjoy this match. Last year, we worked hard to play in the Champions League and now we are 100 per cent ready for this type of match."