Emery: Sevilla love the Europa League

Coach Unai Emery revelled in Sevilla's continued success in the Europa League after the two-time defending champions qualified for a third consecutive final.

Sevilla earned a showdown with Liverpool following Thursday's 3-1 victory at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, which secured a 5-3 aggregate win.

Kevin Gameiro bagged a brace and Mariano completed the scoring after Eduardo da Silva equalised on the stroke of half-time as Sevilla moved a step closer to a three-peat.

Speaking afterwards, Emery beamed: "I think all Sevilla fans feel something special about this competition because it has given us a lot.

"It was a very exciting and special day."

Emery added: "Players are aware of our hard work and that's the way we should carry on. However, they also know this is time to enjoy and they should enjoy it.

"We are humans, not a rock, and when you achieve something you have worked hard to get it you have to celebrate the achievement.

"Each player enjoys in the way he wants: being with the family or friends…we did enjoy in the dressing room as we will play another final and we will go with all Sevilla fans."

Sevilla will face Liverpool in the final in Basel on May 18 after Jurgen Klopp's men overcame Villarreal 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

"Liverpool are going to make us a very exigent final. Liverpool are aiming to win this competition for many reasons: it is a trophy, it gives you access to Champions League, they are historic team.

"That's why I think it is going to be a fabulous final, very equal and we should enjoy it."

"If we want to consider someone as a candidate we should analyse many things and it is tough to be objective or fair," the 44-year-old continued. "I don't believe we could consider ourselves favourites against Liverpool."