England and Spain to close out 2016 with friendly

England will face Spain in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday, November 15.

Both nations will begin new eras this season, with Sam Allardyce having replaced Roy Hodgson as England manager following their last-16 exit at Euro 2016, while Julen Lopetegui was installed as Vicente del Bosque's successor after Spain bowed out at the same stage in their bid to win a third consecutive European title.

Spain won the previous meeting between the sides, 2-0 in Alicante last November thanks to goals from Mario Gaspar and Santi Cazorla.

New fixture confirmed: v Tuesday 15 November8pmOn sale 13 SeptemberFrom £20/£10August 11, 2016

Frank Lampard scored the only goal when England triumphed in the previous Wembley meeting five years ago.

The fixture is scheduled to be the final game played by either country in 2016 and follows home November World Cup qualifiers against rivals Scotland for England and Macedonia for Spain.