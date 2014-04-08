England confirm Republic of Ireland friendly

Wembley played host to a 1-1 draw between the two nations last May, the first meeting between England and the Republic since a 1995 clash was abandoned due to crowd violence at Lansdowne Road.

As part of the arrangement that brought Ireland to London in 2013, Roy Hodgson's men will now play in Dublin, with the game serving as preparation ahead of the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers both sides face the following week.

A statement from the Football Association on Tuesday read: "England face Slovenia on Sunday 14 June 2015 but, a week prior to that away qualifier, will play Martin O'Neill's team."

Club England managing director Adrian Bevington added: "While inevitably the focus for Roy (Hodgson) and his team is on Brazil and the World Cup, we are always planning further ahead and we are delighted to announce this fixture next summer.

"We have had recent visits to France to begin initial plans for that tournament (Euro 2016), and our friendly matches will also form a key part in the qualification campaign and preparation.

"It will be a significant moment for England to play in Dublin again, and due to the hard work by both organisations on many fronts we fully expect it to be a fantastic occasion enjoyed by both sets of fans."