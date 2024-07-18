England could hire World Cup winner, following incredible links: report

The FA are stepping up their search for Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager, following the 53-year-old resignation on Tuesday.

Southgate took less than 48 hours following England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain to confirm that he would be bringing his eight-year tenure as Three Lions boss to a close on Tuesday. During this spell, England have reached two European Championship finals and also reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the World Cup.

While Southgate was unable to deliver England’s first trophy since the 1966 World Cup, he leaves the job in a much better place than he inherited it in 2016, fresh from the farcical Sam Allardyce ‘era’ and off the back of a humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

VIDEO Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

Whoever gets the job will inherit a side that has grown accustomed to going deep into tournaments that features a host of exciting young talent, making it one of the more desirable international vacancies going.

While the FA have given few clues as to which direction they will be going, one World Cup manager has thrown his hat in the ring, as former Germany boss Joachim Low reportedly wants the job.

Low was in charge of Germany for 15 years, leading his country to success at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and according to The Sun, ‘would be happy to talk to the FA’ regarding the job.

Former Germany boss Joachim Low

The 64-year-old managed Germany at seven major tournaments and has been out of work since standing down after his side lost to England in the last-16 of Euro 2020 three years ago.

Lowe has managed and won more games for Germany than any other boss and has reached at least the semi-final stage of five major tournaments.

While the FA are believed to prefer the idea of an English boss, they are not ruling out hiring a foreign manager. Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter and current England U21s chief Lee Carsley are the three favourites with the bookmakers as things stand, ahead of the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

England are next in action in September when they kick off their Nations League campaign with a doubleheader away to Ireland and then at home to Finland.

