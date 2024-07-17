England's next boss needs one key attribute: and these two candidates would be perfect

Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England boss took just 33 hours to come following the final whistle at the Olympiastadion.

In all likelihood, the 53-year-old had probably made his mind up prior to Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final that this game, win or lose, would mark the end of eight-year tenure as Three Lions boss.

Over the course of 102 games, Southgate turned the flaming dump fire of an England set-up that he had inherited from a side that had suffered a humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland and hired Sam Allardyce for five minutes, into one that has consistently challenged at major tournaments.

VIDEO: Why England Just Lost The Euro 2024 Final

Yes, Southgate was able to call on a bright generation of young English talent, but perhaps, more importantly, he changed the whole culture of the England set-up - something that only the best managers are able to do.

When it comes to the search for Southgate’s successor, England do not have to do the kind of ‘root and branch’ review that followed disappointing tournament exits in the two decades before the former Aston Villa man’s appointment. This, therefore, doesn’t need to be a panicked appointment.

So, what are the key considerations for the job? I want a modern, attack-minded coach who knows how to create and nurture a culture. That last point is key and two of the best managerial cultural shifts of the past few years in English football have been spearheaded by candidates I’d love to see in the Three Lions hotseat.

Gareth Southgate spent eight years in the job (Image credit: Getty Images)

First, to Elland Road, where Marcelo Bielsa was able to do what 14 managers over the course of 16 seasons failed to do and get Leeds United back into the Premier League back in 2020. The culture he created in such a short time was nothing short of miraculous, whether that was teaching his squad life lessons by making them litter pick or using his ‘murderball’ sessions to elevate them to new, hither unseen levels of fitness.

Tactically, Bielsa’s thrilling brand of attacking football would be the perfect repost to the criticism that has been levelled at Southgate over the past month and the Argentine is a manager that consistently improves players.

And as his recent Copa America press conferences have proved, he would be great value when it came to facing the media. However, Bielsa’s an honourable man and I couldn’t see him abandoning the Uruguay job ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Marcelo Bielsa during his time as Leeds United boss

An even better alternative, therefore, is Jurgen Klopp. Sure, he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but like Bielsa, he created a winning culture at Liverpool, ending a 30-year wait for the title and has inspired an almost messianic following among Reds fans.

He’s a modern coach who plays attacking football and has a personality big enough to handle whatever criticism comes his way and win the devotion of his players. Another ability he possesses is availability, which always helps.

Jurgen Klopp could be a perfect candidate (Image credit: Getty Images)

I appreciate that putting forward an Argentinian and a German coach as my preferred candidates will turn off a lot of people, but I just don’t believe any English candidates measure up. And after spending nine seasons in the Premier League, the notion that Jurgen Klopp doesn’t understand English football culture is way off the mark.

England have been transformed into contenders over the past eight years under Southgate, so now it’s up to the FA to let exciting young talent such as Bellingham, Foden, Saka, Mainoo, Gordon, Palmer, Wharton, et al rip under an exciting new boss. Time to be bold.

More stories

I own over 100 football shirts and constantly recommend this device to fellow collectors AND it's almost 50 per cent discounted for Prime Day

BOOM! The best TV for watching the Premier League crashes to lowest ever price on Amazon Prime Day

I wore this England shirt throughout Euro 2024 - and now it's 50% off for Amazon Prime Day