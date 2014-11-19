England to face France and Germany at Wembley

It was announced on Wednesday that Roy Hodgson's side will take on European Championship hosts France on November 17 next year, subject to qualification for the Euros.

World champions Germany will face England in a glamour friendly in London in March 2016, while the FA are also in talks over potential fixtures with reigning European champions Spain and the Netherlands.

The FA stated that "positive talks" have been held with their Spanish and Dutch counterparts with a view to international clashes before Euro 2016.

England are already due to lock horns with Italy next March and the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on June 7.

Hodgson told the FA's official website: "It's very encouraging that our search for opposition in the international weeks has led to quality teams such as France, Spain and Germany - with Italy and the Republic of Ireland already announced for 2015.

"They will complement the important Euro qualifiers which remain the top priority and we are taking nothing for granted. However, these six potential fixtures will provide the type of test we're looking for going forward."

England beat Scotland 3-1 at Celtic Park in a friendly on Tuesday and are sitting pretty with a six-point lead at the top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group E after winning all four matches so far.