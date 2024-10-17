England legend gives his 'surprised' verdict following Thomas Tuchel appointment

An England legend has given his thoughts on Thomas Tuchel's recent appointment as Three Lions manager.

Tuchel, who signed an 18-month deal to succeed Gareth Southgate earlier this week, will take charge of his first international side, after leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.

The 51-year-old boasts a plethora of experience, having won titles in Germany and France, whilst also claiming success with Chelsea, helping the Blues win the UEFA Champions League back in 2021.

Wayne Rooney says he is 'surprised' by Thomas Tuchel's appointment by the FA

Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney, who is currently in charge of Plymouth Argyle, says he is surprised that England have opted to appoint Tuchel.

The former Manchester United forward made 120 caps for his country, and admitted the FA's investment into English coaches at St George's Park in recent years has left him somewhat shocked.

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think he's [Tuchel] a very good coach, but surprised the FA have employed him," Plymouth Argyle boss Rooney said, as relayed by BBC Sport earlier today.

"What the FA have built - and I was part of that and have seen first hand what they've built over the last 10, 15 years - it's been great," added Rooney.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I'm surprised they haven't gone in with one of their own.

"But they've made the decision and I wish him all the best, and I hope he does well for us."

Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Rooney is right to suggest that the money being spent in and around the English game by the FA almost hinted that a manager like Lee Carsley would succeed Southgate following his summer exit.

Names such as Eddie Howe and Graham Potter had been linked with the position, but after what they describe as an 'extensive search', Tuchel was appointed and is now in charge for the next 18 months.

“I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team," Tuchel told TheFA.com following his appointment.

"I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."