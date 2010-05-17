England players seek stadium switch

The Chelsea captain led the complaints about the playing surface following Saturday’s FA Cup final, insisting that a decision must be made about whether the stadium should be used for football or non-football events to make money.

He said: “The pitch ruined the game as a spectacle. It is not the groundsman’s fault, there are just too many events on the field of play. The FA need to say either this is England’s football stadium or it’s an event stadium.”

Terry slammed it as the worst he had ever played on and that it had not been prepared the way they had asked ahead of the final against Portsmouth, which the Blues won 1-0.

It is the 11th surface to be laid in the last two years and the 29-year-old added: “There was no water on the surface, which both teams asked for before the game.

“It was too patchy, it was dry and it was too slow. Portsmouth and ourselves have worked so hard to get here and today was not good enough,” he said.

And according to The Sun several members of Fabio Capello's squad want the upcoming friendly with Mexico switched to a stadium with a better surface.

“All the players are talking about it and nobody wants to play there. We’d much prefer a top surface like at Old Trafford or Arsenal," one player is quoted as saying.

“If we are not careful someone is going to get badly hurt out there. And what if it’s someone key to our chances like Wayne Rooney so close to the World Cup finals? How would that go down?”

By Owen Edwards



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook