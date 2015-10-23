England set up Netherlands friendly

England will meet Netherlands in March as part of their Euro 2016 build-up, the Football Association announced on Friday.

Roy Hodgson's side secured a place at next summer's finals by winning all 10 of their qualifiers in Group E and will use the meeting with Danny Blind's men as part of their preparations for the finals in France.

In stark contrast, Netherlands' qualifying campaign was shambolic. It started with Guus Hiddink at the helm but he resigned in June and replacement Blind was unable to lead a talented squad to even a play-off place.

Oranje will visit London on March 29 and follows England friendlies against Spain, France and Germany.

The Dutch will also face Wales in Cardiff next month as Chris Coleman begins to form his plans ahead the principality's first trip to a major tournament since 1958.