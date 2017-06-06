England squad sent to Royal Marines training camp ahead of Scotland and France games
The Three Lions brigade took a surprise weekend trip to the Royal Marines' Commando Training Centre.
England take on Scotland in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday, and will then face a friendly against Euro 2016 finalists France the following Tuesday.
In preparation for the two fixtures, Gareth Southgate had a special adventure in mind for his squad.
As the players arrived at the plush St George's Park on Friday, a member of the Royal Marines informed them that they were to immediately head down to Devon for a gruelling 48-hour bootcamp.
Luxuries were put to one side as the players engaged in various assault courses, hikes and the infamous sheep dip before camping overnight at Woodbury Common for a bit of team bonding and character building.
Great fun was had by all. We think...
