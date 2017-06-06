England squad sent to Royal Marines training camp ahead of Scotland and France games

England take on Scotland in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday, and will then face a friendly against Euro 2016 finalists France the following Tuesday.

In preparation for the two fixtures, Gareth Southgate had a special adventure in mind for his squad.

As the players arrived at the plush St George's Park on Friday, a member of the Royal Marines informed them that they were to immediately head down to Devon for a gruelling 48-hour bootcamp.

Luxuries were put to one side as the players engaged in various assault courses, hikes and the infamous sheep dip before camping overnight at Woodbury Common for a bit of team bonding and character building.

Great fun was had by all. We think...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com