England's young brigade playing without fear, says Cahill

Gary Cahill is excited by the blend of fearless youngsters and experienced heads in England's squad for Euro 2016.

Half of Roy Hodgson's provisional 26-man group for the upcoming tournament in France - which begins on June 10 - features players with 10 or fewer international caps.

The likes of Dele Alli, Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier and Harry Kane are the stars of the young brigade, while Hodgson also selected experienced players such as captain Wayne Rooney, goalkeeper Joe Hart and Cahill.

Speaking ahead of England's friendly against Turkey at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Cahill was full of praise for England's burgeoning talents.

"I think the mixture that we have in the squad is very good," the Chelsea defender said.

"The young lads that have been playing have made a huge impact in the Premier League this season.

"They're playing without fear, and playing very naturally."

Cahill added: "Of course we have a few of the older lads in here, too. The likes of myself, Joe Hart, [James] Milner, and Wayne [Rooney] obviously stand out as well - so we have that ear to give to the younger lads, we can pass on our advice and experience if they need it.

"I'm very excited. I know we've got some great players here and, from an England player and an England fan's point of view, it's a very good, exciting side."

England kick off their Euro 2016 campaign against Russia in Marseille on June 11, before facing fellow Group B opponents Wales on June 16 and Slovakia four days later.