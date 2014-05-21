Enyeama backs Nigeria to make World Cup history

The Lille goalkeeper is closing in on 100 international appearances and looks set to move closer to that landmark in Brazil as part of Stephen Keshi's travelling party.

They will go up against Argentina, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iran in Group F, with Enyeama backing Nigeria to become the first African side to reach the last four.

Ghana came close four years ago in South Africa but were beaten on penalties by Uruguay in the quarter-finals, and Enyeama feels the Super Eagles can go one better while making up for their group stage exit in 2010.

"I think we are going to make big progress," he told FIFA.com.

"We are focused on the World Cup, to make Africa the proudest continent. Ghana almost reached the semi-finals four years ago.

"We are going to achieve a better result and be the first African team to get to the semi-finals of the World Cup."