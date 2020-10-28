Erasmus: I want to keep adding to my tally

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus is determined to add to his goal tally after scoring his first goal for the Brazilians in their victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

The 30-year-old impressed during his debut in the DStv Premiership with Sundowns after finding the net during their 3-0 victory over Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

Erasmus managed to score 14 goals from 27 appearances across all competitions last season with Cape Town City but is looking to add to his tally after bagging his first goal for Sundowns.

‘I am happy to get off the mark, a good start for me, first game, first goal. I just want to keep adding to the tally and take it one game at a time. The league is a marathon, not a sprint as we all know and hopefully, we gel as a team and keep getting better,’ Erasmus told his club’s official website.

‘Stats are important in the game and unfortunately, as a striker, you are judged by the number of goals you score and not by your performance. Scoring for me is important, it helps me contribute to the team and win games. I want to continue doing that, if not, I want to help where I am needed, assisting, defending, and in the attack.’

The Bafana Bafana international went on to explain the meaning behind his celebration after bagging his debut goal for his new club.

‘The celebration was inspired by my nephew, I saw him doing his favourite dance and I told his father that I will do the dance when I score the first goal for Sundowns. When I was doing the celebration it felt good knowing that they were watching at home.’