Erasmus targets record breaking 30-goal season

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has opened up about his ambition of scoring 30 goals in a season with his new club.

The 30-year-old recently moved to Sundowns from Cape Town City after bagging 14 goals from 27 appearances across all competitions last season.

Erasmus made his debut for the Tshwane giant during their 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the quarter-final of the MTN8 over the weekend.

However, Erasmus wants to remain injury free this campaign to help Sundowns clinch more silverware this season.

‘It has been great and I am enjoying the vibe amongst the squad, everyone is free-spirited and that is how I am. I know most players from the national team and from other previous teams and that makes it easier to get along. I am very excited and happy to be here,’ Erasmus told his club’s official website.

‘For me personally, it’s to stay injury-free. That is the most important thing to me, if I can do that then I am sure we can achieve a lot as a team. I also came here to win trophies, you know, compete with the best teams on the continent.

‘I also want to break the record of being the top goalscorer by trying to score thirty goals. A lot of people might think I am in over my head but with the players around me here, it is possible. When I look at the quality of players that are around me, the likes of KK, Jali, Mshishi, George, Sirino, I believe that the goal of twenty to thirty goals is achievable, and if I can stay injury-free, then why not?’