Eriksen claims Tottenham struggling to 'connect'

Ahead of Tottenham's UEFA Europa League clash with Partizan on Thursday, Eriksen was asked why the London side were thriving in Europe - unbeaten in four games - but sitting just 10th in the Premier League.

The Danish midfielder claimed Tottenham are "getting used" to Pochettino, who moved to White Hart Lane from Southampton at the start of the season, but still have periods where they struggle on the pitch.

"We're getting used to his training and how he wants us to play in the games but sometimes it just doesn't connect at all," Eriksen said.

"But I think overall we're doing the right things and adapting in the right way as well.

"If you have a solution on the pitch and you ask one player to do that and a different player does that, you need to have that mentality and know what your other team-mates do.

"I think we need to improve that and I think we will as well."

Eriksen also seemed to indicate that Tottenham may struggle with the physicality of their Premier League rivals, while enjoying the extra space and less frenetic pace of the Europa League.

"We've had a few more games in the Premier League than the Europa League, the teams play differently," he said.

"If you play English teams they play in an English way and if you play a team from outside England they play different - I think that's better for us maybe."