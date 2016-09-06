Eriksen signs new Spurs deal

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the future of Christian Eriksen, the playmaker signing a new four-year contract through to 2020.

The 24-year-old Denmark international is a key figure for Spurs, having helped Mauricio Pochettino's team to mount a genuine challenge for the Premier League title last season, ultimately finishing third behind Leicester City and runners-up Arsenal.

Eriksen's previous deal had been set to expire at the end of next season.

"There is a great future at this place and I wouldn't have signed if I didn't see that," he said in a video posted on the club's Twitter account.

"It's a very good group, players who connect with each other, staff who connect with the players.

"We all have an idea of where we want to end, and hopefully we'll achieve that.

"It's always been the plan to sign a new deal and now it's happened I'm relieved and very happy."

NEW CONTRACT: We are delighted to announce that has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020. September 6, 2016

Eriksen, who has started all three of Spurs' Premier League matches so far this season, netted six goals in 35 league appearances last season, supplying 13 assists, second only to Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

He moved to Tottenham from Ajax in August 2013.