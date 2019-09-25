Manchester United-linked Erling Braut Haaland praises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, talks up Premier League move

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland has hinted that he would be open to joining Manchester United in the future.

The Norway international has become one of the most talked-about prospects in European football after his sensational start to the season.

Haaland made headlines when he scored nine goals in his country’s 12-0 victory over Honduras at the Under-20 World Cup this summer.

And he has continued in a similar vein at club level, finding the net 17 times in 10 appearances for Salzburg at the start of 2019/20.

That haul includes a hat-trick in last week’s 6-2 thrashing of Genk in what was both the 19-year-old and Salzburg’s first ever outing in the Champions League group stage.

Haaland has already been linked with a host of major clubs around Europe, but he has suggested that the Premier League is his most likely destination.

And Manchester United will hope that his relationship with compatriot Solskjaer, who managed the striker at Molde, will give them an advantage in the race for the teenager’s signature.

"He [Solskjaer] has had a huge impact on my life – both as a person and as a coach," Haaland told TV2. "He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player.

"He has taught me a lot. Solskjaer is a fantastic person and a very good coach. He is one of the reasons I am here today.

"I have dreamed of playing for the best clubs in the world my whole life, and I especially like English football.”

Haaland stands at 6ft 3in and has been likened to former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic because of his physical presence and technique.

It is a comparison the Salzburg centre-forward welcomes, with Haaland quick to praise the former Sweden international.

“There is something about the way he became good and the way he plays,” he added.

“For me, Zlatan is the best. He is from Scandinavia, so someone has to take over for him.”

READ MORE...

Andy Mitten column: How Manchester United hit upon their new safe standing plans – and showed that fans are being listened to

5 things we’ve learned from Manchester United’s 2019 financial figures

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed