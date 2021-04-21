ES Stetif frustrate Pirates in Soweto

Orlando Pirates remain top of the Caf Confederation Cup Group A standings, despite playing out to a goalless draw with ES Steif at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Josef Zinnbauer handed Siyabonga Mpontshane a place in the starting line up ahead of Wanye Sandilands, while Thulani Hlatshwayo and Vincent Pule returned the squad.

The visitors got off to a bright start and called Pirates keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane into the action in the fourth minute when he was forced to gather a threatening ball into the box.

Deon Hotto had a go at goal in the 14th minutes in the hopes of scoring the opening goal but the attackers first time shot lacked the necessary power to trouble the Stetif goalkeeper.

Pirates were forced to make a substitution in the 22nd minute when Wayne Sandilands came on to replace the injured Mpontshane.

The home side continued to dominate proceeds and came close to taking the lead in the 35th minute after lovely interplay between Tshegofatso Mabaso and Vincent Pule before the latter delivered a cross which was met by a Hotto header, which looped over the bar.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the first half as the game went into the half time break level at 0-0.

Pirates had the best chance to take the lead early in the second half but Mabasa's flick from close range somehow looped over the crossbar.

Setif responded with a chance of their own in the 50th minute but Sandilands made a comfortable save to deny Mohammed Amoura at the near post before Pule leapt the highest to head the ball towards goal but just missed the target at the other end.

Setif had a chance to get the front foot in the game just after the hour mark but saw their free kick on the edge of the penalty area saved by Sandilands.

The visitors enjoyed a period of sustained attack after 70 minutes of play but could not break down the Pirates defence.

Zinnbauer made a double substitution in the 80th minute as Linda Mntambo and Gabadinho Mhango came on to replace Abel Mabaso and Mabasa, respectively.

Setif had a late chance to snatch all three points from Pirates but saw their effort roll inches wide of the target as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.