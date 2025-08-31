Is Brighton vs Man City on TV? Live streams, preview, where to watch Premier League fixture

Watch Brighton vs Man City as the Premier League title hopefuls seek to prove that Spurs slip was a blip.

Brighton vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday, 31 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

One of Sunday's early Premier League kick-offs pits a wounded Manchester City against winless Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls have a single point from a draw against Fulham in their opening fixture and head into this one on the back of a thumping win over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup.

FourFourTwo has you covered if you fancy tuning in, so read on for all the details on how to watch Man City vs Brighton online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Brighton vs Man City in the UK?

Brighton vs Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Watch Brighton vs Man City in the US

Brighton vs Man City is one of the Premier League matches available to stream in the United States this weekend on Peacock.

How to watch Brighton vs Man City in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch Brighton vs Man City from anywhere

Out of the country when Brighton vs Man City is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Brighton vs Man City: Premier League preview

Last weekend's loss against Tottenham Hotspur served as an unwelcome flashback to 2024-25 for Man City.

Joao Palhinha capitalised on a James Trafford clanger to double up after Brennan Johnson's opening goal and City had no answer in the second half.

Guardiola will have no intention of allowing defeat to become a habit again this season and a visit to the south coast puts a target on Brighton for a team banking on being title contenders.

City's first match went with the script and Guardiola could hardly have written the 4-0 win at Wolves any better himself.

He got a couple of goals from Erling Haaland and the striker looked like his old self right out of the traps. New signing Tijjani Reijnders capped a stunning debut with a goal and Rayan Cherki added City's fourth for good measure.

Guardiola would love a repeat but Brighton have their own wrongs to right after an anemic display in a loss against Everton last Sunday.

The Seagulls headed for Bramley-Moore Dock to help christen the Hill Dickinson Stadium and suffered a 2-0 defeat in which they rolled back the years by massively under-performing their xG.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton had more shots, more shots on target and more big chances than the Toffees. They hit the shiny new woodwork twice and came away with nothing to show for it.

Before their demolition of Oxford in midweek, Brighton hadn't scored from open play this season. They can expect to have to do so from rather fewer chances back at the Amex on Sunday.

Brighton won this fixture last November, coming from behind to run out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.

Brighton vs Man City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 0-2 Man City

City have too much firepower to make a habit of dropping points in back-to-back matches.