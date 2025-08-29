'He has special aura' Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals what Eberechi Eze has shown him in training

Mikel Arteta has been impressed with new signing Eberechi Eze so far

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has commented on the 'aura' new signing Eberechi Eze has brought to training during his first week with the club.

The 27-year-old arrived at Emirates Stadium last week for a fee of up to £68m, the Gunners having jumped in to steal him at the last-minute from arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Eze was released by Arsenal as a youngster, but via stints with QPR and Crystal Palace has climbed his way back to the north London behemoth, only adding to the intrigue surrounding his signing.

Mikel Arteta reveals ‘aura’ Eze has brought to Arsenal

Eze has now been with his new club for a week, and will be eyeing up his debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an entrance to rival that of a WWE Royal Rumble star, a relaxed Eze strolled out to a bouncing Gunners crowd in baggy jeans and an Arsenal top for his unveiling, the Emirates advertising hoardings rolling perfectly behind him to read: “It’s not just about the destination, it’s how you get there”.

Following an announcement video narrated by club legend Ian Wright, the England international could have, at this point, been accused of ‘aura farming’ (we think?), but his new boss has now confirmed Eze has backed up the initial excitement on the training pitch.

All eyes will be on Arteta's team selection against Liverpool this weekend (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Ebs has a special aura around him,” Arteta told journalists in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners’ trip to face Liverpool this weekend.

“He’s already gathered a lot of information, the things that we want to see on that pitch.

“But especially, making sure that he has the freedom and the capacity to express his quality.”

With the head coach also confirming Martin Odegaard is a major doubt heading into the Anfield assignment, there’s surely a high chance we’ll be taking in Eze’s debut this weekend.

Arteta revealed that Martin Odegaard is out injured, potentially freeing up even more space for an Eze debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Arteta commenting on Eze’s aura is an instantly quotable line, but what may interest Arsenal fans more is his comments on the ‘freedom’ he wants to afford Eze.

The playmaker earned such rights at Palace over the past few seasons, and in return, consistently posted double figures for goal involvements, plus his decisive strike in the FA Cup Final against Manchester City.

Allowing him the same licence with Arsenal, around higher-quality attackers, is a recipe even non-Gunners will be excited to sample.

Eze is valued at €55m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend when Premier League action returns.