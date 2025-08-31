How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview
There's been plenty of attention on the dugouts for both clubs but both Forest and West Ham will want to do their talking on the pitch this weekend
Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham to see if the Hammers' misery will continue or if it might end up being bad news for Nuno Espirito Santo amid speculation over his own future.
• Date: Sunday, 31 August 2025
• Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET
• Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Both managers here would like their sides to do the talking on the pitch - but it is Graham Potter's need that is perhaps the most urgent.
The West Ham boss is under fire after failing to get the Hammers going after taking over from Julen Lopetegui in January.
Things have got even worse since the summer, with West Ham losing three in a row in league and cup...but things aren't looking entirely rosy for his opposite number, either.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online from anywhere.
Watch Forest vs West Ham in the UK
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham is set to be shown live and in full on Sky Sports Premier League.
Kick-off is at 2pm, with coverage set to begin at 1pm.
Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports
You can add Sky Sports to your existing pay-TV package for around £20 per month, but new customers can get all Sky channels, including streaming, and even a Netflix plan, for £35 per month. It's a minimum 24-month contract, so those looking for less of a commitment should head towards NowTV.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham in the US
In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham in Australia
Fans down under can watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.
Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.
Can I watch Forest vs West Ham for free?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Nottingham Forest vs West Ham.
Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham from anywhere
A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.
Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.
Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE
"NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.
See also ► Premier League TV guide
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Match preview
It's looking pretty bleak for West Ham and Potter at the moment.
After getting thumped 3-0 away to newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening day, Potter's former club Chelsea inflicted a 5-1 defeat on West Ham's own turf.
Even the Carabao Cup has offered no respite, with fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves coming from behind to knock the Hammers out of the competition at the first hurdle on Tuesday night.
The unrest among supporters is mounting with Potter having claimed just five wins, five draws and 12 defeats since taking over just after the turn of the new year. Is it curtains for him if they can't get something at the City Ground?
Not that things are particularly sedate for Forest either, mind.
Nuno Espirito Santo's remarkably frank admission about his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis led many to wonder if the Brazilian's time at the club is coming towards its end, despite having led them into Europe against all expectations last season.
Forest looked superb on the opening day as they completely dominated Brentford in a 3-1 win, but were frustrated in a 1-1 draw with new arch-rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.
That could make this a must-win game for both managers.
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham
We have at least seen Forest look good this season. We can't say the same for West Ham. That only points one way to us.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.