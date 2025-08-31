How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham to see if the Hammers' misery will continue or if it might end up being bad news for Nuno Espirito Santo amid speculation over his own future.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham key information • Date: Sunday, 31 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both managers here would like their sides to do the talking on the pitch - but it is Graham Potter's need that is perhaps the most urgent.

The West Ham boss is under fire after failing to get the Hammers going after taking over from Julen Lopetegui in January.

Things have got even worse since the summer, with West Ham losing three in a row in league and cup...but things aren't looking entirely rosy for his opposite number, either.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online from anywhere.

Watch Forest vs West Ham in the UK

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham is set to be shown live and in full on Sky Sports Premier League.

Kick-off is at 2pm, with coverage set to begin at 1pm.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can add Sky Sports to your existing pay-TV package for around £20 per month, but new customers can get all Sky channels, including streaming, and even a Netflix plan, for £35 per month. It's a minimum 24-month contract, so those looking for less of a commitment should head towards NowTV.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham in Australia

Fans down under can watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Forest vs West Ham for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Nottingham Forest vs West Ham.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Match preview

It's looking pretty bleak for West Ham and Potter at the moment.

After getting thumped 3-0 away to newly-promoted Sunderland on the opening day, Potter's former club Chelsea inflicted a 5-1 defeat on West Ham's own turf.

Even the Carabao Cup has offered no respite, with fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves coming from behind to knock the Hammers out of the competition at the first hurdle on Tuesday night.

The unrest among supporters is mounting with Potter having claimed just five wins, five draws and 12 defeats since taking over just after the turn of the new year. Is it curtains for him if they can't get something at the City Ground?

Not that things are particularly sedate for Forest either, mind.

Nuno Espirito Santo's remarkably frank admission about his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis led many to wonder if the Brazilian's time at the club is coming towards its end, despite having led them into Europe against all expectations last season.

Forest looked superb on the opening day as they completely dominated Brentford in a 3-1 win, but were frustrated in a 1-1 draw with new arch-rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

That could make this a must-win game for both managers.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham

We have at least seen Forest look good this season. We can't say the same for West Ham. That only points one way to us.