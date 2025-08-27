Club Brugge vs Rangers live streams: How to watch the Champions League play-off

Rangers' new boss Russell Martin could do with some early momentum

Watch Club Brugge vs Rangers tonight as the Scottish giants look to overturn a two-goal deficit in Belgium for a place in the Champions League, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Club Brugge vs Rangers key information • Date: Wednesday, 27 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Jans Breydel Stadion, Bruges • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Free stream: VTM Go / RTL Play (Belgium) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

After their old rivals Celtic crashed out at the hands of Kairat last night, Rangers will be hoping to avoid the same fate, but face a much bigger challenge against a slick Bruges side who beat them 3-1 at Ibrox last week.

Rangers were 3-0 down within 20 minutes of that first leg but hopes of qualification for the full 32-team league phase of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League were rescued from the ashes by a Danilo second half goal.

They have a mountain left to climb, but can new manager Russell Martin ease the pressure already on his shoulders by delivering Champions League football after three seasons away?

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Rangers vs Club Brugge online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Rangers vs Club Brugge for free?

You can watch Club Brugge vs Rangers for free in the hosts' home country of Belgium, on both the VTM and RTL networks.

The game will be shown on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Coverage is geo-restricted but a good VPN is your ticket to the game even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Club Brugge vs Rangers from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Rangers vs Club Brugge is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support

Watch Club Brugge vs Rangers in the UK

In the UK, Club Brugge vs Rangers is being shown on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Club Brugge vs Rangers in the US

In the USA, Paramount+ has the rights to the UEFA Champions League and will be providing a live stream for Club Brugge vs Rangers.

Get Paramount+ The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Rangers in Australia

Fans down under can watch Club Brugge vs Rangers through Stan Sport, which is where you'll find every single Champions League and Premier League game in Australia.

Get Stan Sport To watch the football, you'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12) – so that's $32 a month, for a wealth of live football.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Club Brugge 2-1 Rangers

We can see Rangers bringing the fight and getting on the scoresheet but Club Brugge will have too much in the way of quality and control.