Released Manchester United man in talks to join new Premier League club: report
Former Manchester United defender and Swedish international Victor Lindelof is close to joining Aston Villa
Victor Lindelof is close to becoming a new Aston Villa player ahead of the transfer deadline.
Lindelof has been a free agent since leaving Man United after eight years with the club this summer.
The Swede is set to sign at Villa Park, according to The Athletic, after talks have accelerated in the past 24 hours.
Aston Villa close in on signing of former Manchester United defender
Lindelof made 16 Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford club last season before departing upon the expiry of his contract in June.
Villa are reportedly recruiting the central defender as cover for the club's first-choice options Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings.
Unai Emery's side have struggled to add players to their squad this summer due to financial constraints relating to Profitability and Sustainability regulations (PSR).
Marco Bizot, Yasin Ozcan and Evann Guessand have joined the Villans, while the club have sold Jacob Ramsey to rivals Newcastle United in order to raise funds in their battle with PSR.
Ramsey's sale represented 'pure profit' for Villa, due to his status as an academy graduate.
Lindelof is expected to sign a two-year deal to work with Emery and co. Everton and Fiorentina were also reportedly interested in the defender who now appears bound for Villa Park.
Lindelof made 284 appearances for Man United during his eight-year stay.
The 31-year-old won the League Cup and FA Cup at Old Trafford, finishing UEFA Europa League runner-up twice.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
