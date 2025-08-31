Is Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, where to watch, strange kick-off time explained

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace as slow starters go head to head at Villa Park on Sunday evening.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 31 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Two of the Premier League's winless teams will go at it in Birmingham in an effort to shake off their spluttering starts to the season.

Villa have one point in the bank but a week's rest in their back pockets, while Palace were under pressure deep into stoppage time against Fredrikstad as recently as Thursday.

FourFourTwo has all the information for this rare 7pm kick-off so you can watch Villa vs Palace online, on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

The Eagles' unwanted Conference League trip is the reason their away game against Villa has moved from Friday to Sunday but it will still be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the USA, Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace will be broadcast by the cable channel USA Network, which is available online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Villa vs Palace for free?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters with rights to Villa vs Palace.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network.

Watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Villa supporters will be forgiven for strolling up Trinity Road and Witton Lane on Sunday with more than a little trepidation. Their recent record against Palace is the stuff of football nightmares and they're well aware of it.

In the last two seasons, the Eagles have won this fixture six times – at home, at Villa, and at Wembley. They knocked Unai Emery's team out of both domestic cup competitions in 2024-25.

All in all, Villa haven't beaten Palace in 23 months. It's limited succour, then, that Sunday's visitors last won a league match at Villa Park on Boxing Day 2013. Dwight Gayle's stoppage-time goal was enough for home fans to see their Christmas dinner again.

Oliver Glasner's hex over Villa is nothing but a distraction this time. The truth is neither of these teams have hit their stride at the start of the new season and both have off-field issues they need to work through.

Palace can look back on draws against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest with a good deal of satisfaction. Seeing off Fredrikstad over two legs kept their maiden European campaign alive too, and the time has come to embrace that for what it is.

Eberechi Eze was not a part of those Conference League qualifiers. Like Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise before him, Eze has now moved on after a massively impressive stint at Selhurst Park.

Marc Guehi looks likely to be off too but Glasner has a rump of quality players and his own considerable abilities to draw upon as he seeks to turn draws into wins sooner rather than later.

The Villans have endured a frustrating start to match a frustrating summer. Their travails in the transfer market are well documented and the timidity with which they approached a draw against Newcastle United and last weekend's loss at Brentford has alarmed supporters.

Emery made only two changes between those games – Emi Martinez returned from suspension and Ezri Konsa served one – but his use of Youri Tielemans and captain John McGinn has put his selection under closer scrutiny than he's previously experienced at Villa.

Only Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers failed to score in either of their first two matches.

As we reach the end of a transfer window in which Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers have been linked with big money moves, one might expect a little better from Villa's top attacking contributors.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Crystal Palace

Villa need to get on the scoresheet but Glasner seems to have Emery's number in a big, bad way.