Espanyol agree deal for Olympiacos goalkeeper Roberto

Espanyol have made their first move into the transfer market since hiring Quique Sanchez Flores as head coach, signing Olympiacos goalkeeper Roberto on a three-year deal.

Roberto, who began his career at Atletico Madrid and played under Flores at the Vicente Calderon, was signed by the Greek side in 2014 after impressing during an initial loan spell.

The goalkeeper made 28 Super League appearances as Olympiacos won a sixth straight top-flight title last season, winning all but two of their 30 league fixtures.

Roberto will challenge Pau Lopez to start between the posts, the 21-year-old who was elevated to first choice following Kiko Casilla's move to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old will be presented at Estadi Cornella-El Prat on Wednesday evening pending a medical and the signing of the contract.