Euro 2020 matchday 14: Thoughts turn to last-16 showdowns after group drama

After watching a dramatic final night of the Euro 2020 group stage play out, England’s focus now sharpens towards next week’s last-16 showdown against Germany at Wembley.

Defender Harry Maguire trained away from the main group on Thursday morning, following an individual programme indoors.

The Manchester United captain continues to manage his recovery from ankle ligament damage, having played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic which secured top spot in Group D.

Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount remain in self-isolation after being flagged as close contacts of club-mate Billy Gilmour, the Scotland midfielder having tested positive for Covid-19 three days after the goalless draw with England at Wembley.

Elsewhere, Wales left their Rome base for Amsterdam – the third country visited by Robert Page’s squad at Euro 2020 – ahead of their clash with Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Italy will also be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals as they meet Austria at Wembley when the business end of the tournament gets under way on Saturday.

England expects

England players started their preparations for the last-16 tie against Germany at St George’s Park (Nick Potts/PA)

Heads on for Tuesday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/w02BqRD7dk— Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2021 See more

When in Rome – or Amsterdam

Wales had been training in Rome since their final group match against Italy, but are set for another change of scenery in Holland (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Stat attack

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo leads the race for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot with five goals so far. In the process, the Juventus frontman has moved into a share of the all-time scoring record in men’s international football on 109, alongside Ali Daei of Iran. Ronaldo,36, has also set a new mark with 14 goals at European Championship finals tournaments.

How the last 16 at Euro 2020 shapes up (PA Graphics)

Up next

Wales vs Denmark (Round of 16, June 26, Amsterdam, 1700 BST)

Italy vs Austria (Round of 16, June 26, London, 2000)