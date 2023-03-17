Europa Conference League quarter-final draw 2023: West Ham will face Belgian opposition
The Europa Conference League draw has pitted the English side against Gent for their last-eight tie
West Ham have been drawn against Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final.
The English side comfortably navigated their way past AEK Larnaca in their last-16 tie, beating the Cypriot side 6-0 on aggregate.
They now face tough opposition in the form of Belgian side Gent, though, who are currently fifth in the Belgian Pro League and dispatched of Istanbul Basaksehir 5-2 across their two games in the previous round.
If they are to reach the semi-finals, and ultimately the Europa Conference League final in Prague later this year, West Ham will have to beat Gent in the quarter-finals. After reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, David Moyes' side will be hoping to go one further this time around.
Elsewhere, Anderlecht are up against AZ Alkmaar, with the winner of the game playing either West Ham or Gent in the semi-final of the competition.
Lech Poznan will face Fiorentina for their tie, while Basel have been drawn against Nice. The winner of each tie will be pitted against each other in the semi-final.
Europa Conference League 2023 quarter-finals
Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina
Gent vs West Ham
Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar
Basel vs Nice
Europa Conference League 2023 semi-finals
Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel or Nice
Gent or West Ham vs Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.