Europa Conference League quarter-final draw 2023: West Ham will face Belgian opposition

West Ham have been drawn against Gent in the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

The English side comfortably navigated their way past AEK Larnaca in their last-16 tie, beating the Cypriot side 6-0 on aggregate.

They now face tough opposition in the form of Belgian side Gent, though, who are currently fifth in the Belgian Pro League and dispatched of Istanbul Basaksehir 5-2 across their two games in the previous round.

If they are to reach the semi-finals, and ultimately the Europa Conference League final in Prague later this year, West Ham will have to beat Gent in the quarter-finals. After reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, David Moyes' side will be hoping to go one further this time around.

Elsewhere, Anderlecht are up against AZ Alkmaar, with the winner of the game playing either West Ham or Gent in the semi-final of the competition.

Lech Poznan will face Fiorentina for their tie, while Basel have been drawn against Nice. The winner of each tie will be pitted against each other in the semi-final.

Europa Conference League 2023 quarter-finals

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

Gent vs West Ham

Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar

Basel vs Nice

Europa Conference League 2023 semi-finals

Lech Poznan or Fiorentina vs Basel or Nice

Gent or West Ham vs Anderlecht or AZ Alkmaar