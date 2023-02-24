Europa League draw in full: Arsenal and Manchester United learn their fate
The Europa League draw has pitted Arsenal and Manchester United against their next opponents
The Europa League draw has been made with Arsenal and Manchester United learning their fates for the last-16.
Arsenal are set for a trip to Lisbon, having drawn Sporting, while Manchester United are going back for a third time to Spain this season, for a tie against Real Betis, fresh from dumping Barcelona out of the competition in their play-off. They also faced Real Sociedad in the group.
The first leg will take place on March 9 2023, with the return fixture scheduled for a week later on March 16. The Gunners have made it through to the last-16 of the competition without having to slog it out in the play-off round, having topped their group, while United have perhaps established themselves as one of the favourites for the competition having beaten Barça this week.
Arsenal have only ever won a single Cup Winners' Cup, now defunct, having lost the UEFA Cup final to Galatasaray in 2000, the Champions League final to Barcelona six years later and the Europa League final in 2019, under Unai Emery. With Arteta's side doing so well in the Premier League and expected to qualify for the Champions League, adding a Europa title could be a huge boost to their hopes in UEFA's main competition next season.
United, meanwhile, are still in four competitions. The Red Devils won the competition back in 2017, when Jose Mourinho lifted his fourth European title – and the club remains one of only an elite handful to have lifted the Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup and the now defunct Cup Winners' Cup.
Europa League Round of 16 in full: Arsenal will play Sporting, while Manchester United play Real Betis
Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla vs Fenerbahce
Juventus vs Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
Sporting vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Real Betis
Roma vs Real Sociedad
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord
