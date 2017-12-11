Europa League: Last 32 draw in full
The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League has been made, here we run through the draw in full.
Monday saw the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League made, with the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund involved.
The first legs will be played on February 15 and the return games contested a week later on February 22.
Here we go through the draw in full:
Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta
Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow
Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid
Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev
Celtic v Zenit
Napoli v RB Leipzig
Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow
Lyon v Villarreal
Real Sociedad v Salzburg
Partizan v Viktoria Plzen
FCSB v Lazio
Ludogorets v AC Milan
Astana v Sporting CP
Ostersunds v Arsenal
Marseille v Sporting Braga
