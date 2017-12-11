Europa League: Last 32 draw in full

Monday saw the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League made, with the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund involved.

The first legs will be played on February 15 and the return games contested a week later on February 22.

Here we go through the draw in full:





Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta

Nice v Lokomotiv Moscow

Copenhagen v Atletico Madrid

Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kiev

Celtic v Zenit

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Red Star Belgrade v CSKA Moscow

Lyon v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Salzburg

Partizan v Viktoria Plzen

FCSB v Lazio

Ludogorets v AC Milan

Astana v Sporting CP

Ostersunds v Arsenal

Marseille v Sporting Braga