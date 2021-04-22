European Super League: Fernandinho says ‘football wins’ as breakaway competition collapses

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has expressed his delight at the failure of the Super League project.

City were among six Premier League sides who withdrew from the proposed breakaway competition on Tuesday.

The club was forced to act after the project received a fierce backlash from football fans and governments.

And Fernandinho, who featured in City’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday, was happy to see the Super League fail.

“It’s been crazy since Saturday after the Chelsea defeat in the FA Cup – the guys were a bit down and then on Monday the Super League comes out and we were surprised,” he told Sky Sports .

“We didn’t expect it but eventually they had good sense and it was the right thing to do. Everyone who loves football didn’t support the Super League including our players so we’re happy now that it’s turned around, but it was a surprise.

"It’s a tough situation, we wanted to find out from the people at the top of the club to see the reasons why they are there with the other clubs.

“We wanted to come out and say we are against it but we had to have a chat among the players and we all agreed to wait for the club statement. We are happy in the end because football wins.”

Phil Foden was the star of the show as City came from behind to beat Villa and move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

And Fernandinho was happy to heap praise on the England international after the final whistle at Villa Park.

"I've known him for about five years now, since he was a little boy. He's shown his quality and there's no doubt about that,” he added.

“Of course he's really mature now, he's taking actions a little better, he chooses his actions better.

“Of course today he scored and he was awesome as well. I'm so pleased and so happy for him because he's a nice guy, nice boy, and deserves all the best in his life.”

Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance to win their first trophy of the season in Sunday’s League Cup final against Tottenham.

