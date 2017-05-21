Europe's top five leagues: Who finished where?
With the 2016-17 campaign coming to a close, we take a look at the winners and losers of the season across Europe's top five leagues.
With the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League and LaLiga all coming to an end this weekend, we are slowly approaching the end of what has been an intriguing 2016-17 campaign.
Chelsea bounced back from last season's 10th-place finish to regain their crown, Real Madrid dethroned Barcelona for their first title since 2012, Monaco ended Paris Saint-Germain's hegemony in France, while Bayern Munich and Juventus continued their domestic dominance.
Although there is still one game to go in Serie A and there are a number of domestic cup finals on the cards in the weeks to come - with the Europa League and Champions League finals on the horizon as well - most teams are already done for the season and have started preparations for 2017-18.
Below, we take a look at which teams have reason to celebrate and which sides end the season in tears.
LALIGA
Champions: Real Madrid
Champions League: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla
Europa League: Villarreal, Real Sociedad
Relegated: Granada, Osasuna, Sporting Gijon
Promoted: Levante
BUNDESLIGA
Champions: Bayern Munich
Champions League: RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim
Europa League: Cologne, Hertha Berlin
Relegated: Darmstadt, Ingolstadt
Promoted: Stuttgart, Hannover
Relegation/promotion playoff: Wolfsburg, Eintracht Braunschweig
PREMIER LEAGUE
Champions: Chelsea
Champions League: Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool
Europa League: Arsenal, Manchester United*, Everton
Relegated: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Hull City
Promoted: Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion
*Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League instead if they beat Ajax in the Europa League final.
SERIE A
Champions: Juventus
Champions League: Roma, Napoli
Europa League: Lazio, Atalanta, AC Milan
Relegated: Pescara, Palermo
Promoted: SPAL, Verona
LIGUE 1
Champions: Monaco
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain, Nice
Europa League: Lyon, Marseille
Relegated: Bastia, Nancy
Promoted: Strasbourg, Amiens
Relegation/promotion playoff: Lorient, Troyes
