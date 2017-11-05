Everton 3 Watford 2: Cleverley misses late penalty as inspired Toffees rise out of bottom three
Everton fought from 2-0 down to secure a dramatic three points against Watford on Sunday, Tom Cleverley missing a 101st-minute penalty.
Trailing 2-0 to a pair of second-half goals, Everton battled from behind and dramatically piled on three match-turning goals to move out of the relegation zone with a first victory in five Premier League matches.
Their incredible fightback almost took a heartbreaking twist when Watford were awarded a spot-kick in the 11th added minute, injuries to Heurelho Gomes and Christian Kabasele causing lengthy stoppages, but Cleverley drilled his spot-kick wide as the Toffees escaped with a potentially season-turning triumph.
Amid reports Sean Dyche is set to take over, Everton looked destined for defeat as they trailed by two goals until the 67th minute. Richarlison made up for a first-half miss by opening the scoring less than a minute into the second half, before Kabasele – who was later taken off on a stretcher – headed the visitors further ahead.
Oumar Niasse provided the Toffees a lifeline by punishing a Watford lapse at the back and substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it two in seven minutes when he nodded in from a corner, setting up a tense finale.
Few would have predicted what followed. Everton were rewarded for their endeavour as Leighton Baines dispatched a penalty in the 91st minute, before Cleverley's miss at the other end gifted David Unsworth a memorable first win in what could be his final match as caretaker manager.
