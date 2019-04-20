Everton boss Silva demands reaction against United

Everton boss Marco Silva is convinced his side will show no ill-effects from their dismal defeat at Fulham when they face Manchester United to Goodison Park on Easter Sunday.

The mood of cautious optimism around Silva’s men after three straight wins quickly evaporated when they were made to look distinctly second best by the relegated Cottagers last week.

But Silva says his squad have learnt from the shock defeat and will look to build on their excellent recent home form in order to frustrate the top-four ambitions of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Silva told a press conference: “They have worked like they normally do and it has been no different because we had a performance that was not good enough last week.

“We didn’t achieve the result we wanted, but the way we have worked during the week has been the normal way that we have been working since the first day of the season.

“Of course we have to react differently to the way we did in the last game, because to be honest that was not good enough for us.”

Everton’s preparations have been hit by confirmation that midfielder Andre Gomes will begin a three-match ban after admitting a charge of violent conduct arising from last week’s game.

Defender Yerry Mina is still absent after returning from international duty with a hamstring injury, but Morgan Schneiderlin should be available again after recovering from an ankle knock.

With Silva still having to do some convincing to sections of the Goodison Park crowd, he knows a strong end to the season is crucial, and has backed his side to guard against complacency.

“We expected and prepared to win (against Fulham), but maybe you are thinking it’s going to be easy because they’re relegated,” he said.

“They did better than us is the truth – they were better and stronger than us on that afternoon. It is up to us and if we are at our best level I am 100 per cent sure it will be tough for them.”