Everton complete £13.5m Niasse capture

Everton have completed the deadline-day signing of Lokomotiv Moscow attacker Oumar Niasse for a fee of £13.5million.

The Senegal international, 25, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract after undergoing a medical on Monday.

Niasse becomes the third-most expensive signing in club history, behind his new strike partner Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, who is now at Manchester United.

Niasse joined Lokomotiv in July 2014 and scored in the final as his side won the Russian Cup in 2015.

This season he has netted eight times in 15 Russian Premier League appearances and he previously played for Turkish outfit Akhisar Belediyespor.

Roberto Martinez had been keen to add another striking option after Steven Naismith's departure left only Lukaku and Arouna Kone as options up front.

Everton also signed striker Shani Tarashaj in January, but he has been loaned back to Grasshopers until the end of the campaign.